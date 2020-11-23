MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Sunday:
6-3-7
(six, three, seven)
Estimated jackpot: $200 million
08-14-17-27-29
(eight, fourteen, seventeen, twenty-seven, twenty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $202 million
Trump campaign legal team distances itself from Powell
Perhaps Sidney Powell has gone too far for even Rudy Giuliani this time.
Local
Police arrest 15-year-old boy in Wisconsin mall shooting
A 15-year-old boy was arrested in connection to a shooting at a suburban Milwaukee mall that injured eight people, authorities said Sunday.
National
Trump appeals rejection of effort to block Pennsylvania vote
President Donald Trump is appealing a federal judge's dismissal of his campaign's effort to block the certification of votes in Pennsylvania.
National
Trump's legal team cried vote fraud, but courts found none
As they frantically searched for ways to salvage President Donald Trump's failed reelection bid, his campaign pursued a dizzying game of legal hopscotch across six states that centered on the biggest prize of all: Pennsylvania.
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'Daily 3' game
