MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Saturday:

5-9-7

(five, nine, seven)

06-08-14-17-27, Star Ball: 2, ASB: 2

(six, eight, fourteen, seventeen, twenty-seven; Star Ball: two; ASB: two)

Estimated jackpot: $3.2 million

Estimated jackpot: $176 million

02-10-13-23-26

(two, ten, thirteen, twenty-three, twenty-six)

Estimated jackpot: $30,000

07-15-18-32-45, Powerball: 20, Power Play: 2

(seven, fifteen, eighteen, thirty-two, forty-five; Powerball: twenty; Power Play: two)

Estimated jackpot: $168 million