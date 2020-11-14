MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Friday:
9-6-2
(nine, six, two)
02-11-18-44-46
(two, eleven, eighteen, forty-four, forty-six)
Estimated jackpot: $130,000
06-07-14-28-59, Mega Ball: 7, Megaplier: 2
(six, seven, fourteen, twenty-eight, fifty-nine; Mega Ball: seven; Megaplier: two)
Estimated jackpot: $165 million
01-10-16-24-27
(one, ten, sixteen, twenty-four, twenty-seven)
Estimated jackpot: $29,000
Estimated jackpot: $168 million
