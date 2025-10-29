Counterpoint | Don’t cut off digital access to public information

Opinion editor’s note: Strib Voices publishes a mix of guest commentaries online and in print each day. To contribute, click here.
Reading Sheree R. Curry’s Oct. 27 commentary “When Minnesota’s court files went digital, privacy got lost” was déjà vu all over again for me.
Back in the 1980s, when I was the executive director of the Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press in Washington, D.C., my organization, together with CBS reporter Bob Schakne, sued under the Federal Freedom of Information Act to compel the FBI to release computerized criminal history records, known as “rap sheets,” maintained in a central database pertaining to the Medico brothers. Their company, Medico Industries, was implicated in a notorious government contracting scandal involving Democratic congressman Daniel Flood. The Medicos had been identified by the Pennsylvania State Crime Commission as operating a legitimate business dominated by organized crime. We argued that the rap sheets were newsworthy and would help confirm or refute the government’s allegations.
Our case sought only those records that were publicly available at their source, such as from police stations and courthouses. But the government resisted disclosing them, citing the Medicos’ privacy.
When the Supreme Court eventually ruled in the case, it found that the individuals had an expectation of privacy in the records because they were scattered in many locations and were time-consuming to access. It called this doctrine “practical obscurity.” The court concluded that the appropriate test for release of these records would require balancing the public interest against privacy. The privacy argument prevailed in this case.
In other words, Curry’s argument is nothing new. But whatever the merits of that doctrine were in 1989, it makes no sense today. That decision was reached at a time when the digitization of government records had just begun. The public, and members of the judiciary, were understandably wary of its implications. But we’ve now had more than 35 years of experience with it. Digitization has made access meaningful for members of the public by making it easy. Curry decries this. But it is a positive change. It makes it possible to tap into the vast troves of information maintained with tax dollars, strengthens government oversight and enhances the public’s right to know. It makes it possible to hold government accountable by allowing us to see for ourselves what the judicial system is up to.
Could data obtained from government records be “misused”? Perhaps. But if so, the solution is to provide legal remedies to address that misuse, not to close off access to information that, as Curry concedes, has historically been available, and for good reason.