Counterpoint | Don’t cut off digital access to public information

In other words, Curry’s argument is nothing new. But whatever the merits of that doctrine were in 1989, it makes no sense today. That decision was reached at a time when the digitization of government records had just begun. The public, and members of the judiciary, were understandably wary of its implications. But we’ve now had more than 35 years of experience with it. Digitization has made access meaningful for members of the public by making it easy. Curry decries this. But it is a positive change. It makes it possible to tap into the vast troves of information maintained with tax dollars, strengthens government oversight and enhances the public’s right to know. It makes it possible to hold government accountable by allowing us to see for ourselves what the judicial system is up to.