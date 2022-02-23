Three days before Minnesota United's season opener, MLS said Loons star Emanuel Reynoso can play on while the league reviews his December arrest and detainment back home in Argentina.

In response to a Star Tribune inquiry on Wednesday, the league issued this statement:

"At this time, Minnesota United player Emanuel Reynoso is permitted to participate in team activities and competitions while Major League Soccer continues its review of Mr. Reynoso's alleged conduct that served as the basis for the criminal proceedings brought in Cordoba, Argentina.

"MLS will consider further action should credible information be discovered or developments in the proceedings occur. Neither MLS nor Minnesota United will have additional comment on the matter at this time."

Reynoso has not talked with Minnesota media members since he reported for preseason training in January. He has trained and played preseason games regularly since then.

He is scheduled to be available to reporters on Thursday.

Reynoso was arrested in early December on allegations that he threatened and struck a 16-year-old with a gun. He was detained for more than a week before he posted bond approaching $10,000, according to multiple media reports in Cordoba translated from Spanish into English.

He was allowed to travel to the United States in January to report for work with Minnesota United.

Reynoso, 26, is Minnesota United's star midfielder and best player whom coach Adrian Heath has praised for his play during the preseason.

Most recent was the club's preseason finale against Norwegian team Viking FK in a round-robin tournament in Portland, Ore., on Saturday.

"He looks really fit and healthy," Heath said then. "It's going to be a big year for him. If he commits like has done since the preseason, this guy can be MVP of the league without a shadow of a doubt."

Minnesota United opens its MLS season Saturday afternoon at Philadelphia.