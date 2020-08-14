The St. Louis Cardinals have played only five games this season -- including two against the Twins at Target Field -- because of positive COVID-19 tests.

Major League Baseball has finalized a schedule that will have the Cardinals playing a total of 58 games this season, with a minor effect on the Twins. The teams were scheduled to play a two-game series in St. Louis on Sept. 8-9, but MLB wants to give the Cardinals a day off, so now the teams will play a doubleheader at Busch Stadium on Sept. 8.

It will be the first time in Twins history they would play a doubleheader of seven-inning games. And that also means a one-day road trip for the Twins, who will have two days off following the twinbill.

That all assumes there will be no more COVID-19 outbreaks in MLB.

The Cardinals will play 53 games in 44 days using rental cars.

The Twins start a four-game series against the Royals tonight (7:10 p.m., FSN) at Target Field.

Twins President of Baseball Operations Derek Falvey said injured third baseman Josh Donaldson “had a good day” rehabbing his calf strain on Wednesday, but still has some soreness.

Starter Rich Hill (back) threw 60 pitches in St Paul today “and felt great,” Falvey said. He’s hopeful Hill will pitch during this homestand.

ROYALS LINEUP

Whit Merrifield, CF

Jorge Soler, DH

Salvador Perez, C

Hunter Dozier, RF

Ryan O'Hearn, 3B

Maikel Franco, 1B

Alex Gordon, LF

Adalberto Mondesi, SS

Nicky Lopez, 2B

Starting pitcher: Ian Kennedy (0-1, 7.88 ERA)

TWINS LINEUP

Max Kepler, RF

Jorge Polanco, SS

Nelson Cruz, DH

Eddie Rosario, LF

Marwin Gonzalez, 3B

Mitch Garver, C

Luis Arraez, 2B

Miguel Sano, 1B

Byron Buxton, CF

Starting pitcher: Jake Odorizzi (0-0, 6.00)