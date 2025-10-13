Sports

Souhan: Former Twins Jorge Polanco and Louie Varland go head-to-head in ALCS

The past two Mariners games have been highlights in Polanco’s career; Varland has been called upon by the Blue Jays.

By Jim Souhan

The Minnesota Star Tribune
October 13, 2025
Seattle's Jorge Polanco runs out his RBI single during the eighth inning of Game 1 of the ALCS on Sunday night in Toronto. (David J. Phillip/The Associated Press)

The year: 2014.

The context: The Twins were enduring their fourth straight losing season.

The assignment: Check out José Berrios, a rising star in the Twins farm system, who was pitching for Class A Fort Myers.

That Fort Myers team also featured Byron Buxton, Eddie Rosario and Max Kepler.

Berrios pitched well when I saw him, but a lesser prospect caught my eye.

I kept asking Twins officials about Jorge Polanco, a skinny kid playing shortstop. The typical answer: “We don’t know what position he’s going to play, but he can hit.”

More than a decade later, Polanco is the star of the 2025 baseball postseason.

He delivered the walk-off hit that won the ALDS for Seattle over Detroit. On Sunday night, in Game 1 of the ALCS at Toronto, he produced another line-drive single that scored what would be the winning run.

Two game-winning hits in two postseason games, and the first provided a reminder of how often baseball history is serendipitous.

Polanco’s game-winner against Detroit was the first walk-off hit to end an ALDS since … the Mariners defeated the New York Yankees in Game 5 in 1995 on Edgar Martinez’s double down the left-field line, which scored Ken Griffey Jr. from first, at the old Kingdome in Seattle. (I was lucky to be there for that.)

Polanco’s series-winning hit meant he would see another former Twin in the ALCS: Toronto reliever Louie Varland, who became party to another historic postseason moment.

Varland had pitched five innings in this postseason entering Monday. Thanks to Aaron Judge, he will have a close-to-unbelievable story to tell.

Varland was the victim of one of the greatest swings in baseball history.

In the first round of the playoffs, Varland threw a fastball more than a foot inside. Had Judge swung at and missed that pitch, it would have hit him in the chest. Roughly 99.99999% of hitters trying to hit that pitch would smash it into the third-base dugout, if they were capable of making solid contact.

Judge became the first hitter in the Statcast era (since 2015) to hit a pitch of 100 mph thrown 1.2 feet inside for a home run. Judge bonked it off the left-field foul pole, providing the latest reminder that he is the best hitter in the game.

Varland and Polanco last participated in the postseason in 2023, helping the Twins defeat Toronto in an AL wild-card series. The Mariners advancing to the ALCS this year means the Twins are the team with the longest drought since last making the ALCS, having done so in 2002.

Is this a time of rational regret for Twins fans?

In January 2024, the Twins traded Polanco to Seattle for starter Anthony DeSclafani, reliever Justin Topa, and prospects Gabriel Gonzalez and Darren Bowen. DeSclafani missed the 2024 season because of a forearm injury and never pitched for the Twins. Topa has pitched 62⅓ innings for the Twins over the past two seasons. Gonzalez, an outfielder, is ranked as the Twins’ eighth-best prospect by MLB.com. Bowen had an up-and-down season pitching at Class AA.

This is one of many examples of the Twins’ front office feeling forced to ditch a quality player because of financial concerns. They also chose to keep Kepler instead of Polanco, which was a mistake. Polanco is exactly the kind of consistent middle-of-the-order hitter the Twins have been missing.

The Twins traded the talented and valuable Varland (and Ty France, who was a disposable asset) for lefthanded pitcher Kendry Rojas and corner outfielder Alan Roden. The Twins expect Rojas to be an impact pitcher, whether in the rotation or bullpen. Roden is their best defensive corner outfielder and a potential impact bat.

The Polanco deal was a mistake, especially since Polanco was the rare Twin who begged to be in the lineup every day, even when he needed a full roll of athletic tape to hold his ankles together.

The Varland deal looks bad now but could prove shrewd in the coming years.

What we know for sure is that the two former Twins have contributed to baseball history this fall.

