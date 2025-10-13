The year: 2014.
The context: The Twins were enduring their fourth straight losing season.
The assignment: Check out José Berrios, a rising star in the Twins farm system, who was pitching for Class A Fort Myers.
That Fort Myers team also featured Byron Buxton, Eddie Rosario and Max Kepler.
Berrios pitched well when I saw him, but a lesser prospect caught my eye.
I kept asking Twins officials about Jorge Polanco, a skinny kid playing shortstop. The typical answer: “We don’t know what position he’s going to play, but he can hit.”
More than a decade later, Polanco is the star of the 2025 baseball postseason.
He delivered the walk-off hit that won the ALDS for Seattle over Detroit. On Sunday night, in Game 1 of the ALCS at Toronto, he produced another line-drive single that scored what would be the winning run.