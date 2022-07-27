Opinion editor's note: Editorials represent the opinions of the Star Tribune Editorial Board, which operates independently from the newsroom.

There are No. 1 rankings that inspire celebration. And then there are those that elicit a more mixed "Really, we're No. 1?" response.

Minnesota's current top honors in a state-by-state comparison of a key COVID-19 metric — how many seniors 65 and older have had a second booster shot — regrettably falls into the latter category.

While leading the nation reflects well on the state, a closer look at the numbers underscores how much work there is yet to do here and elsewhere to protect high-risk seniors from a still unvanquished virus.

The booster data comes from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control's vaccine tracker. As of Wednesday, 49.2% of Minnesotans 65 and up had followed up with a second booster after getting their first booster dose. That topped 49 other states, with Maine claiming second-best at 48.5% and Washington at 48.4%

Minnesota also easily bested its regional neighbors. Wisconsin and Iowa posted 43.9% and 40.1%, respectively, which compares favorably nationally. South Dakota lags with 33.7%, while North Dakota recorded an embarrassing 21%.

But again, it's concerning that Minnesota's just-shy-of-halfway mark is best in the nation. Too many seniors don't have all the shots that they're eligible for as highly transmissible variants continue to circulate. Just 23.6% of Americans 65 and up have had the second booster, according to the CDC.

The agency updated its COVID vaccine recommendations in late March to include a second booster shot for those at higher risk of severe outcomes. This group includes those age 50 and older who are at least four months past their first booster.

At that time, the CDC noted that the second booster "is especially important for those 65 and older and those 50 and older with underlying medical conditions that increase their risk for severe disease from COVID-19 ... ."

In May, the CDC strengthened its second booster recommendation for older Americans. "While older Americans have the highest coverage of any age group of first booster doses, most older Americans received their last dose (either their primary series or their first booster dose) many months ago, leaving many who are vulnerable without the protection they may need to prevent severe disease, hospitalization, and death," officials said.

A booster, of course, means shots given to those who have completed the primary COVID vaccines series: two Pfizer or Moderna shots, one Johnson and Johnson shot, or two doses of the newly authorized Novavax vaccine.

The CDC currently recommends one booster shot for everyone 5 and up. A second booster is still reserved for those age 50 and up or those 12 and older who are "moderately or severely immunocompromised." For more information on boosters such as how long to wait after the primary series, go to tinyurl.com/CDCboosterinfo.

The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) said it is working hard to get the message out, and is collaborating with partners such as AARP. LeadingAge Minnesota, an elder care industry organization, provided this statement:

"Both nursing homes and assisted living settings continue to offer vaccination clinics for second booster doses as well as vaccinations for new admissions and residents who changed their minds and are now seeking either initial primary series vaccinations or booster doses. We are proud of our work to help vaccinate Minnesota's older adults, but we know we have more to do to help those we serve choose to become vaccinated against COVID-19."

Older Minnesotans, or family members who care for them, also need to take responsibility. By now, the COVID vaccine and boosters are widely available at clinics and many pharmacies.

MDH officials noted that the potential for more variant-specific COVID shots to arrive later this year may have some wondering about whether to wait on another booster. But, state health officials said, timing and other details on these shots are "still up in the air."

"The key thing for people to do right now is continue following current vaccine recommendations and stay up to date on any COVID-19 vaccines you need," MDH officials emphasized. "Getting vaccinated now doesn't mean you wouldn't be able to get other boosters later if/when they are recommended."