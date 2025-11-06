Wife convicted in killing of Detroit Lakes missionary in Africa

The wife of a Detroit Lakes missionary has been convicted in connection with her husband’s murder in Angola.
Jackie Shroyer is expected to serve her sentence in an Angolan detention facility for her involvement in the 2024 murder of her husband, Beau Shroyer, 44, according to a statement released Wednesday by Shroyer’s hometown church, Lakes Area Vineyard Church in Detroit Lakes.
Beau Shroyer, who moved to Africa in 2021 with his wife and their five children for missionary work, was violently killed in October 2024. In an earlier statement, the Lakes Area Vineyard Church confirmed Jackie Shroyer had been “formally charged as a co-author in the murder of her husband.”
In a Wednesday letter, Troy Easton, lead pastor of the church, called the news “shocking and extremely difficult to comprehend.”
“It’s important for you to know that this verdict follows a very thorough investigation and trial process that was monitored closely, conducted fairly, and carried out with integrity,” Easton wrote. “While I am grateful for the clarity and closure this brings, I am also deeply grieved, knowing how much pain and confusion this news carries for so many, especially for Beau and Jackie’s children and family.”
The Shroyer children are living in the United States and being cared for by family, according to missionary organization SIM USA.
No other details about the case were provided in Easton’s letter.
In an article published last November, the Angola Press Agency reported at least two men had been arrested in what was described as an alleged murder-for-hire case.