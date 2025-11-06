News & Politics

Wife convicted in killing of Detroit Lakes missionary in Africa

Jackie Shroyer was convicted by an Angolan court for her involvement in the slaying of her husband, Beau Shroyer, last year.

By Nicole Norfleet

The Minnesota Star Tribune
November 6, 2025 at 2:58AM
Beau Shroyer, formerly of Detroit Lakes, Minn., was killed in an act of violence while doing missionary work in Angola. His wife, Jackie Shroyer, has been convicted in his murder. (Provided)

The wife of a Detroit Lakes missionary has been convicted in connection with her husband’s murder in Angola.

Jackie Shroyer is expected to serve her sentence in an Angolan detention facility for her involvement in the 2024 murder of her husband, Beau Shroyer, 44, according to a statement released Wednesday by Shroyer’s hometown church, Lakes Area Vineyard Church in Detroit Lakes.

Beau Shroyer, who moved to Africa in 2021 with his wife and their five children for missionary work, was violently killed in October 2024. In an earlier statement, the Lakes Area Vineyard Church confirmed Jackie Shroyer had been “formally charged as a co-author in the murder of her husband.”

In a Wednesday letter, Troy Easton, lead pastor of the church, called the news “shocking and extremely difficult to comprehend.”

“It’s important for you to know that this verdict follows a very thorough investigation and trial process that was monitored closely, conducted fairly, and carried out with integrity,” Easton wrote. “While I am grateful for the clarity and closure this brings, I am also deeply grieved, knowing how much pain and confusion this news carries for so many, especially for Beau and Jackie’s children and family.”

The Shroyer children are living in the United States and being cared for by family, according to missionary organization SIM USA.

No other details about the case were provided in Easton’s letter.

In an article published last November, the Angola Press Agency reported at least two men had been arrested in what was described as an alleged murder-for-hire case.

Beau Shroyer previously had worked as a police officer and real estate agent in Detroit Lakes.

Elliot Hughes of the Minnesota Star Tribune contributed to this story.

about the writer

about the writer

Nicole Norfleet

Night Editor

Nicole is one of the team leaders of the Today desk and typically works as the night editor. Previously, she worked as a business reporter covering beats like the retail industry and commercial real estate. In 2022, she and Jeffrey Meitrodt were named Pulitzer Prize investigative reporting finalists for their "Unsettled" series.

See Moreicon

More from News & Politics

See More

News & Politics

Wife convicted in killing of Detroit Lakes missionary in Africa

card image
Provided

Jackie Shroyer was convicted by an Angolan court for her involvement in the slaying of her husband, Beau Shroyer, last year.

St. Paul

St. Paul Mayor-elect Kaohly Her on how she won and what she plans to do next

card image

Minneapolis

Did Minneapolis progressives keep control of the City Council? It’s complicated.

card image