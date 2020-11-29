A missing man Minneapolis police had described as “endangered” was found safe Saturday evening, police said.
Shayne Munich, 26, had last been seen at HCMC around noon Friday, according to police spokesman John Elder.
Munich, who lives in the area of the 2300 block of Portland Avenue, was found “safe and sound,” police said in a news release. They did not offer further details.
STAFF REPORT
