One of three goats that calls the Great River School in St. Paul home went missing this week, and community members are asking for the public's help to get her home.

A teacher arrived Tuesday night to feed the animals in their pen on the east side of the school, and discovered one goat was missing, student parent and volunteer Lynn Overvoorde said. Community members suspect the goat was stolen. Overvoorde described the loss as "devastating."

"It feels like we lost a really important member of our community," Overvoorde said. "These goats have really become an ingrained part of the community, they're more than just farm animals to us."

The missing black and brown goat, named Hazelnut, was last seen Monday afternoon or evening after she was fed. It's believed she went missing sometime overnight Monday into Tuesday. Great River School is on Energy Park Drive just south of Como Park.

The friendly goat is part of the larger animal care program at Great River, a Montessori school which also has chickens and a garden that students help care for.

There was evidence someone tampered with the fence surrounding the pen, and may have lifted Hazelnut out, Overvoorde said. The school and neighboring buildings had surveillance cameras, and footage showed an SUV pull up and two people get out who community members think may have taken the goat, she noted.

The community is offering a $500 reward for anyone who finds and returns the goat, according to a missing animal flier on Facebook.

"Please help us find this beloved animal," the post reads. It asks anyone who finds the animal to call 612-803-4871.

The school has been hoping to utilize the goats as part of a larger project where children learn to milk them, and sell the milk or cheese to learn about economics, Overvoorde said. The three goats were added to the school at the start of the last school year.