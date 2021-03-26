A 13-year-old boy who went missing Thursday in Coon Rapids has been found alive.

Hennepin County security officers on routine patrol about 3 a.m. Friday found Gavin Tessman sleeping on the platform level of Target Field Station and called 911, said Carolyn Marinan, a county spokeswoman.

The teen was in good condition and was reunited with family, said Sgt. Cameron Gustafson with the Coon Rapids Police Department.

Police said there was no foul play involved in his disappearance, nor was there a threat to the public.

"We are happy Gavin has been reunited with family," the police department said in a tweet. The department thanked several agencies that searched for Tessman "as his sudden disappearance was out of character and concerning."

Police asked for the public's help finding Tessman when he disappeared after going to a school bus stop about 7:40 a.m. Thursday. He was spotted that morning on NW. 105th Avenue near NW. Uplander Street in Coon Rapids, but did not arrive at the bus stop at NW 105th Avenue and NW. Quinn Street, or at his school. His laptop was found near the bus stop.

