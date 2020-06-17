An 83-year-old man who had been missing since Tuesday has been found alive and safe, the Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday night.

Donald Wieberdink was last seen about 12:15 p.m. Tuesday biking in the 13000 block of Indian Beach Road in Spicer. He was found alive just before 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Chief Deputy Julie Wyffels said in a news release, promising more information later.

Wieberdink is an avid bicyclist and can ride 20 or more miles in a day, the Sheriff’s Office had said, but he also suffers from dementia and other medical issues.

On Tuesday afternoon, Wieberdink stopped at a farm site east of Spicer to ask for directions. He was later seen on his bicycle east of Spicer near the intersection of County Roads 2 and 10 in Harrison Township.

Hundreds of people had joined ground searches for Wieberdink.