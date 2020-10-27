An 80-year-old woman who went missing Friday in Kanabec County was found dead Monday near Cambridge, Minn.

Andrea "Andi" Nyberg, of Elk River, was found inside a vehicle "well off the roadway" in an unharvested cornfield, the Kanabec County Sheriff's Office announced Monday afternoon on Facebook.

Nyberg, who had dementia and did not drive, was last seen Friday afternoon driving away from a home in Mora, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Isanti County authorities responded to a report of a car in a cornfield off Jamestown Street and 343rd Avenue Northeast about 12:30 p.m. Monday. Deputies found the vehicle had driven off a curve and deep into the cornfield. They found Nyberg inside.

The sheriffs' offices are investigating.

