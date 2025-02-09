Mismanagement of violence prevention puts Minneapolis residents in danger

GVI has been severely mismanaged by the current administration at the city, and residents are paying the price. In 2024, Minneapolis stood out as one of the few cities in the nation where homicides rose instead of declined. This is not surprising, given that throughout the year, NSD mismanaged contracts with professionals specifically skilled in engaging the small group of individuals most likely to be involved in violence. We can’t let mismanagement of GVI contribute to an increase in homicides again in 2025.