It was nearly the most shocking result of the girls' basketball season. As it was, Minnetonka's one-point loss to powerful Hopkins after posting a 13-point halftime lead bumped the Skippers from the ranks of the very good into legitimate elite status.

The addition of junior Kiani Lockett, a junior transfer from DeLaSalle, has been a big reason for the Skippers' successful start; she's leading the team with a 17.3 scoring average. Lockett's emergence also takes some pressure off the players expected to carry the water for Minnetonka, 6-3 senior forward Sophie Haydon and 5-6 junior guard Desiree Ware.

The biggest residual from the Skippers' close call is likely the intangibles it brings. They know now what they're capable of, and that should set off warning bells for the rest of the Lake Conference.

Elsewhere in the metro this week:

GIRLS' BASKETBALL

Tuesday

Providence Academy at Minnehaha Academy, 7 p.m. The young Lions are worth a look. They've posted a 6-0 record with strong defense (allowing just 25.3 points per game) and a cadre of talented youngsters, paced by guards Brooke Hohenecker (freshman) and Maddyn Greenway (seventh grade). Take a guess on who Greenway's father is.

BOYS' BASKETBALL

Tuesday

Hopkins at Chaska. 7 p.m.: Hopkins coach Ken Novak Jr. is one victory away from becoming the third boys' basketball coach in state history to reach 900 career victories. It's not a sure thing, however. No. 4, 4A Chaska is 5-0 and gives up points grudgingly.

Blake at St. Croix Prep, 7:30 p.m.: A battle of small-school undefeateds. High-scoring St. Croix Prep guard Addison Metcalf is the metro's best-kept secret.

Thursday

Wayzata at Minnehaha Academy, 7 p.m.: The Trojans' relentless motion offense and up-tempo, fearless style pose the first solid threat of the season to Chet Holmgren and the Redhawks.

BOYS' HOCKEY

Tuesday

Gentry Academy vs. Holy Angels, at Richfield, 7 p.m. A chance to see what all the fuss is about with Gentry Academy, which has outscored its opponents 40-3 over the first four games of the season.

Thursday

Andover at Maple Grove, 7 p.m. Two teams put their unblemished records on the line. No one has been able to shut down No. 1, 2A Maple Grove's potent offense yet. The Crimson handed Centennial its first loss Saturday, its nine goals equaling the total Centennial had allowed in five previous games.

Saturday

St. Thomas Academy vs. Hill-Murray, at Aldrich, 7:15 p.m. Something's gotta give: Hill-Murray has allowed just four goals going into another big game Tuesday against defending Class 1A champ Mahtomedi. St. Thomas Academy hasn't scored fewer than four in any game.

GIRLS' HOCKEY

Tuesday

Minnetonka at Edina, 7 p.m. A must-see between two girls' puck blue bloods. Between them, these two have won six of the past 10 Class 2A state titles. Both are undefeated, both move the puck well and both can dominate on either end of the ice.

Chisago Lakes at Orono, 5 p.m. The No. 6, 1A Orono Spartans lost for the first time, 5-2 to No. 4, 1A Mound Westonka on Friday. Things don't get any easier with No. 2, 1A Chisago Lakes, which set the tone for its season with 3-2 victory over Breck in the opener.