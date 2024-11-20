Twin Cities Suburbs

Minnetonka passes new dog leash rules, considers adding more off-leash areas

Minnetonka officials said they hoped to clear up confusion that resulted from existing rules, which allow dogs to be off leash if they’re “at heel” and obedient to commands.

By Liz Navratil

The Minnesota Star Tribune
November 20, 2024 at 8:07PM
Dogs off leash at Purgatory Park in Minnetonka on Nov. 12. (Renée Jones Schneider)

Dogs will need to be on leashes in most parts of Minnetonka next year.

The City Council earlier this week approved changes aimed at clearing up confusion with the city’s current ordinances, which allow dogs to be off leash if they are “at heel” beside the person walking them and “obedient to that person’s command.”

“Those are very undefined terms, and so it’s hard for us to enforce those,” Minnetonka police Capt. Rachel Meehan told council members during a Monday meeting.

The new rules, which take effect in January, will typically require dogs to be on leash, in a crate or in a car when they’re off their keeper’s property. Officials added an exception that clarifies that dogs can be off leash on another person’s property with the property owner’s permission.

After hearing passionate feedback from residents with differing opinions on dog leashes, city officials agreed to allow retractable leashes that are up to 20-feet long. Police had recommended allowing 20-foot retractable leashes because they’re a common length and Meehan said “it makes kind of an easier transition from having no leashes.”

City leaders said they also hope to soon form an advisory group that will help them decide which spots in city parks should be designated off-leash areas for dogs.

“It seems like there are certain parks where there could be space for some off-leash areas,” Mayor Brad Wiersum said during the meeting.

Liz Navratil

Reporter

Liz Navratil covers communities in the western Twin Cities metro area. She previously covered Minneapolis City Hall as leaders responded to the coronavirus pandemic and George Floyd’s murder.

