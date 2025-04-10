Opinion: Minnesota’s young people can cure our civic health crisis

Opinion editor’s note: Strib Voices publishes a mix of guest commentaries online and in print each day. To contribute, click here.
Despite our intense polarization, most Minnesotans today, regardless of political leaning, can likely agree on one thing: The current state of our civic health is not very good.
This recognition has brought together lawmakers from both parties to focus on a solution that begins with our young people. We may represent different districts and political traditions, but we share a profound concern — young Minnesotans aren’t learning the skills they need to sustain our democracy.
The symptoms of our declining civic health are easy to see. Community group membership is falling. Volunteerism is declining. Distrust in civic engagement is rising. And because of our differences and disagreements, we cannot seem to have respectful civil discourse about issues that affect our lives. For many, those symptoms have turned personal. They’re experiencing damaged relationships based on who is holding elected office, avoiding situations or groups where differences of opinion might be raised and feeling hopeless about how they can have any influence over what the future holds.
It’s clear that we cannot let the state of our civic health continue to decline, especially for the sake of the young people who will inherit this democracy.
Across the country, civic education has been collectively neglected. We have not spent enough class time teaching our young people how to maintain and become involved in our democracy. Research consistently demonstrates that social studies receives the least amount of instructional time in the elementary grades. And each year, the federal government spends roughly $50 per student on STEM education but only 5 cents per student on civic education.
As parents and community members, we work hard to give our children the knowledge and skills to be happy, healthy and successful from a young age. We teach them to brush their teeth, eat balanced meals, exercise and get enough sleep. We teach them to read, study and make friends. We teach them to drive and set an alarm so they get to school or work on time.