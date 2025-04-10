Opinion: Minnesota’s young people can cure our civic health crisis

The symptoms of our declining civic health are easy to see. Community group membership is falling. Volunteerism is declining. Distrust in civic engagement is rising. And because of our differences and disagreements, we cannot seem to have respectful civil discourse about issues that affect our lives. For many, those symptoms have turned personal. They’re experiencing damaged relationships based on who is holding elected office, avoiding situations or groups where differences of opinion might be raised and feeling hopeless about how they can have any influence over what the future holds.