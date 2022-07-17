Mason, 17, has an introverted personality and can be quiet until he gets to know you. He enjoys going to movies, playing video games and other games such as Magic: The Gathering and Dungeons & Dragons. Mason also loves shows that have to do with ghost hunting. He pays close attention to his clothes as he says they represent him. Mason's favorite musician is Trippie Redd.

Mason would thrive in a structured and predictable setting where he can receive one-on-one attention. He would do well in a rural area and would benefit from having older children in the home. Mason enjoys animals and would love to have a cat of his own.

Following adoption, Mason would need to maintain contact with his two younger siblings.

If you would like more information on adopting or fostering a Minnesota waiting child, please e-mail info@mnadopt.org or call 612-861-7115.