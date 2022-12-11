Ethan, 15, has a love for gospel music, baking and watching "The Descendants," "Winx Club" and "Madea" movies. He really enjoys going to school, especially when he gets to cook.

Ethan also enjoys swimming and going shopping. He is interested in animals (the cuter the better). Ethan can be quiet at first, but once he gets to know people, he loves making them laugh by telling jokes or pranking them — he has an awesome sense of humor.

Ethan needs a family that can provide a lifelong commitment to him, and following adoption, he will need to maintain contact with his siblings.

If you would like more information on adopting or fostering a Minnesota waiting child, please email info@mnadopt.org or call 612-861-7115.