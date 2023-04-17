Send this article to anyone, no subscription is necessary to view it

In April 1898, a newly formed band played on opening day for the St. Paul Apostles baseball team. The Apostles are no longer around, but the Minnesota State Band is still playing.

Likely the only official state band left in the country, the Minnesota State Band will celebrate its 125th anniversary at a free concert April 22 at the Minnesota History Center in St. Paul.

In a nod to Earth Day, it will premiere the winning entry in its Brass Fanfare Composition Contest and share stories of its long and storied history.

It was originally formed under the direction of Col. Christian Marius Selling, a Danish immigrant and military band veteran. Over the decades, it has provided the music for Memorial Day ceremonies, the transfer of Minnesota's battle flags from the Civil War to the State Capitol building, funeral processions, baseball games, horse shows, election night gatherings, state employee picnics and holiday parties at the governor's residence.

In the days before television, radio and record players, the band would play 65 concerts each summer, including a concert every night at St. Paul's Como Park, where it sometimes performed on a barge in the lake while the audience watched from the shore. The band has even represented the state on six international goodwill tours.

Once made up of professional musicians and state employees and funded by the state, the Minnesota Band is now a nonprofit, with an all-volunteer membership of about 45, playing live music to audiences around the state with help from Legacy Amendment funds. The band still regularly performs at Como Park.

Conductor Keith Liuzzi said the band's longevity is a testament to the state's musical tradition.

"We love outdoor concerts," he said.