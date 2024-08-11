Minnesota’s not-so-nice legacy in political campaigns

Consider the work of a Minneapolis PR man named Walter Quigley — my great-grandfather. Quigley coined the term “political dynamiting” to describe his style of attack politics, which he claimed to have used in more than 150 campaigns around the country between about 1930 and 1960. In Minnesota, he worked for and against candidates regardless of party affiliation, including Harold Stassen, Floyd Olson and Hubert Humphrey, who he claimed called him “Old Poison Pen.”