A college student from Le Sueur County has been crowned the 69th Princess Kay of the Milky Way at the Minnesota State Fairgrounds.

Rachel Rynda, 19, of Montgomery, Minn., will serve as a "goodwill ambassador" for some 2,100 dairy farm families in the state. She attends the University of Wisconsin-River Falls.

On Wednesday night, Rynda bested 10 county dairy princesses for the title — and the honor of sitting first to have her likeness sculpted in a 90-pound block of butter for display at the Minnesota State Fair.

Aly Dieball of Sibley County and Kiley Lickfelt of McLeod County were runners-up, the Midwest Dairy Association announced Wednesday night. Briana Maus of Freeport, representing Stearns County, along with Lickfelt and Rynda were named scholarship winners. Rynda was also named Miss Congeniality.

"Throughout her yearlong reign as Princess Kay of the Milky Way, Rynda will make public appearances to help connect consumers to Minnesota's dairy farm families," the association said. "She will work to bring dairy to life through conversations, classroom visits and various speaking engagements."

Other finalists who will also be sculpted in butter are: Amber Post of Murray County, Allison Wright of McLeod County; Ashley Holst of Wabasha County; and Kallie Frericks, Hailey Frericks and Alex Christen, all of Stearns County. Butter sculptor Gerry Kulzer will carve Princess Kay and the finalists in all that butter.