‘Minnesota’s Most Legendary Basketball Team’ says goodbye to gym that made them

EDGERTON, MINN. – The crowd walked on scuffed floorboards and sat in old wooden bleachers as they gathered at Edgerton High School’s old gym, a humble brick building where the legendary 1960 state champions were forged.
The nearly 90-year-old gym is scheduled for demolition in early June. And so community members in this small town about 45-minutes northwest of Worthington made one last trip to say their farewells to the place where history was made.
The gymnasium is where the 1960 Edgerton Flying Dutchmen, a team etched into Minnesota sports lore, honed their skills prior to an improbable state championship run. It was a true David-and-Goliath saga that saw the tiny school with a graduating class of 34 toppling giants, captivating a state and earning them the moniker “Minnesota’s Most Legendary Basketball Team.”
Members on that team recalled how that squad had undeniable chemistry, born from countless hours shooting and practicing. The old gym was “really very small, but it was our home,” Dean Verdoes, a forward on that championship squad, said in a recent email.
Verdoes, now 83, recalled the hours spent at the gym that year practicing under new coach Richie Olson. And then after practice, everyone stayed another hour at the gym to shoot, he said in a phone call.
Verdoes’s voice picked up whenever he recalled the state tournament run, an electrifying run to cap off an undefeated season. Edgerton faced and defeated much larger schools like Chisholm, Richfield, and finally Austin in the championship before a crowd of over 19,000 at Williams Arena. “I think the whole state got behind us, which is really cool,” Verdoes said in a recent interview.
Edgerton’s victory resonated with basketball fans in small towns across the state, who were happy to watch the big schools lose for once. The high school basketball tournament back then had all schools, big and small, competing against each other, unlike today where schools are split based on size.
The triumphant return to Edgerton was a multi-town celebration, with fire trucks and marching bands heralding the conquering heroes.