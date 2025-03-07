Minnesota’s economic future depends on new Americans

Second, Minnesota must continue to be a leader in innovation. Our state has a proud history of pioneering advancements in food and agriculture, health care and medical technology and consumer products. As we look to the future, there is an abundance of opportunities in emerging industries like clean technology, life sciences and advanced manufacturing. But to seize these opportunities, we need to attract top talent — scientists, engineers, entrepreneurs and business leaders who will develop groundbreaking ideas and turn them into thriving companies. Key drivers of this are our state’s higher education systems and private employers who lead the nation in innovation. But, again, we need strategies that retain and attract talent. And immigration is already playing a pivotal role in addressing these challenges.