Minnesota's rate of new coronavirus infections has dropped to 30th among U.S. states, providing temporary relief to hospitals that struggled to keep up with patient demand last month.

COVID-19 hospitalizations dropped from 1,678 on Dec. 9 to 1,313 on Dec. 30, according to the latest state figures released on Monday. The latest total included 283 people needing intensive care.

State health officials remain concerned about at least a short-term resurgence in COVID-19 following holiday gatherings — as occurred last year — and the long-term impact of the fast-spreading omicron variant.

The positivity rate of COVID-19 diagnostic testing in Minnesota — a key benchmark for viral spread in the state — declined from 11.5% in the seven-day period ending Dec. 2 to 8.3% on Dec. 17. However, it rose to 8.9% on Dec. 23.

Minnesota's decline in the ranking of COVID-19 case rates is partly a function of other states seeing a renewed surge in coronavirus activity because of omicron. Florida and Missouri had severe COVID-19 waves caused by a delta variant in the summer and then low viral spread in the fall during Minnesota's wave. Both now have fast-rising infection rates — with Florida tripling Minnesota's rate of new infections over the past week.

However, the toll of the pandemic remains severe in Minnesota, which on Monday reported another 48 COVID-19 deaths and 6,780 coronavirus infections. The additions raise Minnesota's pandemic totals to 10,564 COVID-19 deaths and 1,028,986 infections. While more than 85% of total COVID-19 deaths in Minnesota were seniors, the additions on Monday included seven people 49 or younger.

Health officials have encouraged more COVID-19 vaccinations and boosters to reduce risks of severe illness, hospitalization and death.

Breakthrough infections in fully vaccinated Minnesotans have been increasing. The state reported that 45% of the 28,120 infections in the week ending Dec. 4 occurred in unvaccinated Minnesotans. However, only 29% of the 1,336 COVID-19 hospital admissions that week involved fully vaccinated people — and that rate has been declining since booster doses became widely available to address waning immunity of initial doses.

The majority of COVID-19 deaths and hospitalizations are occurring among unvaccinated Minnesotans, even though they make up only 35% of the state's population.