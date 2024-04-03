Abdallah Candies, an Apple Valley-based candy company, is recalling a product that failed to list almonds as an ingredient.

The company is voluntarily recalling the mislabeled boxes — sea salt almond alligators — according to a statement from Abdallah Candies posted on the U.S. Food and Drug Administration website. The boxes display "sea salt almond alligators" on the cover, but the bottom has an ingredients label for chocolate covered cherries, with code number 0315. The company stressed that those who have allergies or severe sensitivities to almonds should not eat from the mislabeled boxes.

CEO Steve Hegedus said the number mislabeled and shipped nationwide was small — 70 boxes — but that it's a safety issue nonetheless.

"It's something that obviously we very much regret," Hegedus said. "We put a lot of work into our safety program here."

The product was sold in specialty retail stores, grocery stores and other retail outlets, according to the statement. The recalled products were distributed between March 1 and 29. The company advised anyone who purchased a mislabeled box to destroy it or return it to the place of purchase.

Consumers with questions or concerns can call Abdallah Candies at 952-890-4770 or 800-348-7328. No other products from this company are affected.