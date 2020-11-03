A steady stream of Minnesotans headed to the polls Tuesday morning, casting ballots in what many expect to be a historic election.

Though lines were reported at many polling places as they opened at 7 a.m., they largely faded throughout the morning to a steady trickle of voters as more than 1.8 million people has already cast and returned absentee ballots.

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison tweeted midmorning that he had received reports of lines at 575 precincts across the state, with no line longer than 1 hour. “No problems at any locations,” he also said.

Gov. Tim Walz, who had already voted by mail, told Minnesotans to mask up, socially distance and stay in line, at a brief Election Day news conference on the Capitol steps Tuesday morning as he encouraged the state to vote and “be heard.” If you’re in line, your vote will get counted, Walz said.

“If it takes until midnight, we will be there,” he said, noting Minnesotans can register to vote at the polls today under state law.

Secretary of State Steve Simon said that the record 1,839,710 absentee ballots accepted through Monday evening accounted for 62% of the total turnout for 2016. Another 297,482 requested absentee ballots remained outstanding.

Hailey Tauzell, who recently turned 18, voted in her first election at the Gary New Duluth Community Center on Tuesday morning .

In Minneapolis, more than 60% of voters have cast their ballots during the early voting period, with more than 166,900 ballots processed as of Monday, said Minneapolis Elections & Voter Services director Grace Wachlarowicz.

“That is incredible,” she said during an early Tuesday briefing at Minneapolis Elections & Voter Services office on E. Hennepin Avenue.

Ahlia Khan, 19, of Coon Rapids, voted for Democrat Joe Biden in her first presidential election at tiny True North Church — and in a precinct that President Donald Trump won by 2 percentage points in 2016.

“I feel like we’re going to divide as a nation after today,” Khan said. “But I wanted to at least put in my opinion. Also, my mom called me,” she said with a laugh.

Khan said she believes Trump was good for the economy, but Biden is far better from a “community” standpoint.

Jonathan Broden brought his two daughters, Madyson Broaden, 20, and Danielle Broaden, 18, for their first time voting in their Apple Valley precinct, where short lines after the polls opened were gone by 8 a.m.

The family is split, with Jonathan and Danielle voting for Trump, and Madyson voting for Biden.

“We respect each other’s decision,” Jonathan said. “It was a really cool thing to do together today.”

Voting for the first time, both Madyson and Danielle thought the process was much easier and less intense than they’d expected.

“I thought I would see more masks with people’s political beliefs,” Madyson said, pointing to her dad’s mask, which read “defend the police.”

Hennepin County Elections Manager Ginny Gelms said she’s heard it’s “pretty quiet” at the polls which she expected given that the county already issued 618,000 absentee ballots and accepted more than 521,000.

Gelms reported no incidents of intimidation or significant equipment problems. An election judge in Corcoran had to speak with a voter who wore or carried campaign paraphernalia to the polling place, but the person voted and left, she said.

At the Greyhound Bus Museum in Hibbing election judges said a line wrapped around the building starting at 6:30 a.m. By 9 a.m., only a short line remained and 200 people had already cast their ballots, including Ben Erickson, a 33-year-old miner who voted for Trump.

He cited the president’s steel tariffs as the main issue driving his vote. “It’s pretty easy to know which candidates around here support our business, support our economics,” he said.

For Trump voter Sue Gross, the most important issue was “Life. If you’re not going to vote for somebody who’s pro-life, nothing else matters,” said Gross, who cast her vote for Trump at the fire hall in the Morrison County town of Bowlus. “There is no other viable candidate.’

Morrison County was the reddest county in Minnesota in the 2016 election with 74% of voters casting ballots for Trump.

Al Lindell, head election judge, handed a voting sticker to a voter from behind a plexiglass barrier as voters gathered for the election Tuesday at the Vasa Town Hall in Welch, MN.

Early turnout

Voters at several polling places described this election as different: It’s more polarized. It’s more intense.

Neil Duffney and Dustin Kimmes, both 30, said they wanted to vote in person to see their ballot counted. Both had just voted for Biden at Rosemount Community Center Tuesday morning. In 2016, both men voted third party. They didn’t think Trump would win and they felt Hillary Clinton represented just more of the same, establishment politics.

Duffney used to consider himself a true independent, having voted both sides of the ticket in previous elections. He voted straight down the Democratic ticket Tuesday.

“This time, I’m really dissatisfied with the Republican Party,” he said. “I don’t like the rhetoric of Trump. “

They are both fans of Bernie Sanders, but even though the Vermont senator didn’t win the Democratic Party nomination, they never considered not voting this election.

“It was too important not to vote for Biden,” Duffney said. “I don’t believe that we should be restricting or limiting more people’s rights, we should be moving forward not backwards.”

The U.S. Justice Department announced Monday that federal officials are being sent to monitor for potential election law violations in Minneapolis as part of an 18-state Election Day operation.

A long line of voters formed outside of First United Methodist Church as the sun rose over Lake Superior in Duluth on Tuesday morning.

Minnesota U.S. Attorney Erica MacDonald had previously said her office would appoint a prosecutor to take complaints of possible federal election law violations. A Justice Department spokesperson said Monday that the additional 13 monitors consist of a group of paralegals in the U.S. Attorney’s Office’s civil division in Minnesota. Another monitor is from the Justice Department’s disability rights section. They will visit multiple sites in Minneapolis but will only be allowed to watch from the outside of polling places, the spokesperson said.

The federal monitors will be watching for and documenting any cases of voter intimidation or lack of access for voters with disabilities. The department did a similar sweep for the general election in 2016, fanning out across 28 states, but did not go to Minnesota. The last time federal monitors observed an election in Minneapolis was 2004, according to Simon’s office.

Walz tried to quell fears about potential unrest, even as some Twin Cities businesses boarded up their buildings or announced plans to hire additional security.

Walz said boarded-up buildings are not a “self-fulfilling prophecy. We are just preparing,” he said. Anyone threatening voters is showing disrespect for democracy, he added.

Anthony Lonetree, John Reinan, Tim Harlow, Katie Galioto and Stephen Montemayor contributed to this report.