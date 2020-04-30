A statewide stay-at-home order will remain in place for at least another two weeks in Minnesota, as state health officials try to thread the needle between protecting the public from the COVID-19 pandemic and allowing businesses and the economy to resume.

Gov. Tim Walz was set in a 2 p.m. briefing on Thursday to announce the extension of the current stay-at-home order, which otherwise expires Monday, but with new flexibility allowing some retailers to reopen with curbside pickup or delivery for customers.

Two sources with knowledge of the decision confirmed it to the Star Tribune on Thursday morning.

Walz has repeatedly addressed the challenge of balancing the state’s COVID-19 response between the need to protect the public from COVID-19 and preserve hospital resources, and the need to keep businesses open and the economy running.

On Wednesday, he said Minnesota’s COVID-19 response strategy is taking a little longer to execute, but that the state will be in a unique position given its hospital resources and its continuing buildup toward 20,000 molecular diagnostic COVID-19 tests per day.

“Trust me,” he said on Wednesday, “if you’re the governor of Minnesota, shutting down your businesses is probably the last thing in the entire world you would ever want to do. Maybe next to shutting then down, opening them up, and then shutting them down again.”

The extension will likely draw further criticism from Republican lawmakers, who have described the current shutdown as crippling to the economy and heavy-handed when considering the majority of COVID-19 deaths so far have been in elderly long-term care residents.

“We can’t be One Minnesota without trusting one another,” Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka said in a Tweet earlier this week. “Mn is ready to open up safely, practicing social distancing. We are all in this together.”

The pandemic caused by a novel coronavirus, and the state shutdown, prompted more than 560,000 Minnesotans to seek unemployment insurance benefits. On Monday, Walz allowed for the return of as many as 100,000 workers in manufacturing and warehousing businesses that completed adequate social distancing plans to reduce virus transmission.

The Minnesota Department of Health on Thursday reported another 492 lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases, bringing the total of known Minnesota cases to 5,136. Twenty-four more deaths were reported, with 343 fatalities so far. As of Wednesday, nearly 80% of all deaths have been among residents in nursing homes or assisted living facilities.

Over 90% of deaths were among those with underlying health conditions, including asthma; diabetes; chronic kidney, liver or heart disease; or diseases that compromise the immune system. Tobacco use also is considered by state health authorities as an underlying health condition.

Staff Writers Glenn Howatt and Torey Van Oot contributed to this report.