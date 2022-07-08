Minnesota players chosen in the NHL draft Thursday and Friday in Montreal:
First round
23rd overall, St. Louis: Jimmy Snuggerud, forward, Chaska. College commitment: Gophers
25th overall, Chicago: Sam Rinzel, defenseman, Chanhassen. College commitment: Gophers
Second round
37th overall, Washington: Ryan Chesley, defenseman, Mahtomedi. College commitment: Gophers
Fourth round
124th overall, Carolina: Cruz Lucius, forward, Grant. College commitment: Wisconsin
Fifth round
133rd overall, Philadelphia: Alex Bump, forward, Prior Lake. College commitment: Vermont
150th overall, Pittsburgh: Zam Plante, forward, Hermantown. College commitment: Minnesota Duluth
Sixth round
164th overall, Seattle: Barrett Hall, forward, Apple Valley. College commitment: St. Cloud State
169th overall, Los Angeles: Jared Wright, forward, Burnsville. College commitment: Colgate
192nd overall, Tampa Bay: Connor Kurth, forward, Elk River. College commitment: Gophers