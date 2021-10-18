Three competitive reality TV shows this season feature three Minnesotans. While the contestants in two of them definitely will be on TV this week, the third one's appearance is anyone's guess.

'Dancing With the Stars'

St. Paul gymnast Suni Lee is back for Week 5 on "Dancing With the Stars" on Monday night to show off more of her cartwheels, flips and 1,000-watt smile when the cast performs classic numbers from "Grease."

In an interview with "Access" last week, she said her she didn't know what "Grease" is. Let's hope she has seen the movie with John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John by now and is in the groove to pull off a Sandy with her dancing partner Sasha Farber.

She survived the double elimination last week with ease. Lee scored her first nine for the season for her salsa on "Disney Heroes Night" last Monday with head judge Len Goodman saying that she really came out of her shell with the dance. Then "On Disney Villains Night" the following day, she put a spell on the judges with her Viennese waltz, earning three nines.

The judges have been at her for not opening up enough and Lee has said it has been scary for her to show her emotion.

'The Bachelorette'

Burnsville elementary school teacher and St. Louis Park native Michelle Young also is back on ABC. The runner-up of Matt James' "Bachelor" season is the lead in "The Bachelorette," when it debuts Tuesday for the 18th season.

A former basketball player at Woodbury High School and Bradley University, Young has said she would not have been in the show if it were not for the pandemic. She agreed to do it only after the filming was pushed to her summer break because she did not want to miss spending time in the classroom with her students.

In the promo for this season's "Bachelorette," Young tells her future soul mate that finding love has never been easy for her and "in her heart of hearts all she ever wanted was love."

Thirty men are vying to be her soulmate this season and two of them also have Minnesota ties and also share Young's passion for sports. Joe Coleman, a real estate developer in Minneapolis, played basketball at the University of Minnesota. Although Bryan Witzmann's "bachelor biography" on the ABC website does not spell it out, he was signed by the Vikings in 2018 but released in one month and this year he was signed to the Atlanta Falcons but let go after six days. During his college years, he played football at South Dakota State University.

'The Voice'

Roseville native Libianca Fonji, who goes by only her first name, was wooed by judges Ariana Grande and Blake Shelton on NBC's "The Voice" earlier this month. And she surprisingly picked Team Blake. We say surprisingly because Grande was all rah-rah about the 20-year-old singer. The choice even made judge Kelly Clarkson remark: "No one saw that coming."

Libianca advanced to the Knockouts last week when Shelton chose her over Tommy Edwards after the two performed a duet of "Save Your Tears (Remix)." "Libianca just has such a unique voice and her tone is so different," Shelton said. "I'm interested in seeing what song she chooses for these Knockouts."

But viewers were not able to see the face-off because NBC aired only 15 whole seconds of the performance.

We hope that the network saw the blowback on social media and decides to show the performance in its entirety when "The Voice" airs on Monday and Tuesday. But NBC has been very cagey about revealing anything about Libianca's next appearance. The Knockouts begin Oct. 25.