Minnesotans focus on the sky as International Observe the Moon Night approaches

Across Minnesota, space lovers are gearing up to celebrate all things lunar for International Observe the Moon Night on Saturday.
By Ella Anderson
Starting Thursday and continuing through Sunday, venues around the state, including the University of Minnesota’s Bell Museum, are welcoming people to gather, learn and look at the moon at the same time as people around the world.
To celebrate the astronomical weekend, the Bell Museum kicks off its fifth annual Statewide Star Party with a story time for families with young children from 10:30-11 a.m. Saturday. The story time will feature the book “The Moons,” which tells a tale about the power of song and the friendships that happen once in a blue moon.
Later in the day, the museum invites the whole family for a Star Party from 8-10 p.m. Attendees can view the night skies through telescopes set up outside. Meanwhile, inside guests can explore a variety of hands-on activities and community vendors. The museum’s astronomy team also will be available to guide guests through a cosmic experience involving the Ojibwe Moons in the planetarium.
For those unable to attend the Star Party at the Bell Museum, there are over 20 other parties across the state welcoming the space curious, including the Como Planetarium in St. Paul, the Eloise Butler Wilfflower Garden in Minneapolis and events in Moorhead, Hibbing, St. Cloud and Grand Rapids. For more information on where to attend a Star Party and to register for events, go to the Bell Museum website.
Ella Anderson is a University of Minnesota student reporter on assignment for the Minnesota Star Tribune. Reach her at ella.anderson@startribune.com.
Ella AndersonSpecial to the Star Tribune
