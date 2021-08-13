On a wooden platform overlooking a sea of sunny-faced flowers, Ashley Gramling attempted to get her 10-month-old baby Maevely and dog Barley to look at the camera. But daughter and dog — both wearing yellow bows that matched the sunflower fields at Green Barn Garden Center in Isanti, Minn. — were distracted by the view.

"When we got up here, she [Maevely] went, 'Oh, wow!' " said Gramling's wife, Colleen Gramling.

Nearby, a group of 20-somethings posed on a bright yellow tractor, snapping "sunflower selfies." They, along with Roseville photographer Vee Vang, who stopped at the fields with her mom, sister and 6-year-old daughter, didn't mind paying admission to spend time among the cheerful flowers.

"They're a symbol of happiness," Vang said. "It brings together that sunshine and happiness that we need right now."

While sunflowers have long been a crop in parts of Minnesota, they are now being planted for their looks as well as their seeds. Throughout the state, sunflower fields are drawing visitors by the carload. Sunflower seekers — who often drive for an hour or more to get to fields near small towns like Rush City, Big Lake or Isanti — snap selfies or book "sunflower sessions" with local professional photographers. The fields also have become a hot spot for high school senior photos as well as pet portraits.

For some, it's become a seasonal ritual, like visiting corn mazes in September, pumpkin patches in October and Christmas tree farms in December. Though a fairly recent phenomenon, it's already taken root around the world.

But while it offers an opportunity for farmers, it's a delicate balance when a cash crop also becomes a tourist destination. The crowds, driven largely by photos shared on Instagram and Facebook, have compelled some farmers to set up parking lots and charge admission to help manage the visitors.

One sunflower farm in Canada drew so many tourists (7,000 in a single day in 2018) that farmers told the New York Times it was like a "Zombie apocalypse," leaving trampled fields, traffic blocking their neighbors' driveways and garbage everywhere.

Realtor Johnny "Fish" Olson of Monticello, Minn., started Fish Sunflower fields six years ago. It's a way for him to give back, working with communities and landowners to "spread the sunshine" by planting rows of the sunny blooms on unused land.

But Olson said some of the fields (which were free) have been overwhelmed by visitors, some of whom left trash behind or vandalized flowers and photo props. Olson recently told the more than 40,000 members of a Facebook group dedicated to the fields that he wasn't sure if he would open all of the locations as originally planned this summer.

Nazera Mohamed posed for photos in the Green Barn Garden Center sunflower field in Isanti, one of the Minnesota farms that has come to embrace sunflower sightseers.

Growing interest

Still, there are no signs that interest in sunflower sightseeing is slowing down, even as drought conditions have led some Minnesota growers to cancel visits this year.

For decades, the Sparks family has grown sunflowers in the fields across Hwy. 65 from their family business, Green Barn Garden Center.

As a teen in the 1990s, Kelsey Sparks, who now runs the Isanti farm with her brother, used to sell cut sunflowers at the Minneapolis Farmers Market.

"I was known as the sunflower girl," she said. "Nobody can resist a happy sunflower."

Later, they began growing black oil sunflowers, which produce seeds for bird feed, but quickly droop after being cut. In 2018, the Sparks were surprised to see their bright yellow fields — visible from the highway — had suddenly become a destination. And that they had to deal with all the visitors.

In 2019, they cleared space for parking, so the road to the highway wouldn't be blocked, and set up a donation box. Last year, they embraced the swelling crowds, bringing in porta-potties, garbage cans and hiring staff to manage field visitors.

Even though they started to charge admission ($6 per person), they ended up getting more than 15,000 visitors during the short blooming season. This August, Green Barn Garden Center is hosting a monthlong event they call Sunflower Field Days, with food trucks and live music on weekends.

They also have changed their planting techniques. Because black oil sunflowers bloom for only about 10 days before the flowers hang their heavy heads, lose their petals and turn to seed, the Sparkses (and many other sunflower farmers who open their fields to visitors) stagger their planting to get a continuous bloom during the season.

'The art of being'

At Treasured Haven farm in Rush City, which has been in one family since 1899, Pete Johnson planted nine fields of organic sunflowers this season, timing them in hopes they'd bloom for visitors during the farm's Sunflower Days.

Extreme hot and dry weather, however, spurred some plantings and held others back, causing several fields to bloom at once.

The Johnsons, who also plant oats and feed corn, began growing sunflowers in 2012. It was their sons' idea, said Pete's wife Peg Johnson — but she was the one who had what she ruefully calls the "brilliant" idea to plant them by the side of the road, she said.

The yellow fields drew so many people — who wandered onto their property and whose cars blocked the road — that the Johnsons couldn't drive machinery around their farm.

They decided to welcome visitors, but on their own terms, posting clear rules on a farm website: Picnics are allowed, pets must be on a leash, horses are welcome by appointment only.

Last year, Treasured Haven, which charges $20 per carload, $10 for singles, had about 20,000 visitors. This year, the Johnsons set up a sunflower-themed gift shop, selling everything from bumblebee headbands and sunflower sunglasses to sunflower-bedecked socks and chocolate-covered sunflower seeds.

During a recent visit, Valencia Araceli bought matching T-shirts for herself and her 10-year-old daughter, Yasmin, to wear while they took the sunflower selfies. The pair, who live in New Hope, drove to the farm after Araceli saw a friend's post on Facebook.

"We've always wanted to do this," said Araceli. "The flowers are so beautiful."

They smiled and snapped as the sun went down behind row after row of bright yellow heads — all facing east, as mature sunflowers do, after days of turning with the sun.

Earlier this month, Peg Johnson's mother came to the farm. When she saw the crowds, she asked her daughter: "People really come for this?"

Just then, a teenager bought a ticket. She'd driven all the way from Sioux Falls, S.D., to get her senior pictures taken at the farm, Peg said.

"We do get people coming out who ask, 'What do I do?' "Peg said. "But this is for people who understand the art of being."

Erica Pearson • @ericalpearson

Where to find sunflower fields

Before heading to one of the local sunflower farms, check to see if the plants are at peak bloom. (Many farmers post daily photo updates.) These fields are hosting sunflower seekers this summer:

Sunflower Field Days at Green Barn Garden Center

26501 Hwy. 65 NE., Isanti, Minn.

Open: 8 a.m.-8 p.m. daily through Aug. 31.

Cost: $6 per person (age 5 and under free). There also are season passes and family punch cards.

More info: For food truck and event schedule, as well as field conditions, check greenbarngardencenter.com/page/Sunflower-Update

Sunflower Days at Treasured Haven Farm

53407 Government Road, Rush City, Minn.

Open: 9 a.m.-sunset on weekdays, 10 a.m. to sunset on weekends. Open daily until mid-September or when the sunflowers are done blooming. Gift shop is open during farm hours.

Cost: $20 per carload, $10 for a single person.

More info: treasuredhavenfarm.com/sunflower-days.html

Flower Festival at Afton Apple Orchard

14421 90th St. S., Hastings.

Open: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Aug. 21-22 and 28-29.

Cost: General orchard admission of $8 for ages 5 and older and $6 for ages 4 and younger, plus $7 flower festival admission to access flower fields. Cut flowers are priced separately.

More info: aftonapple.com/flowers

Fish Sunflowers

Fields that are past peak are closed, but new locations, addresses and bloom times may be posted online.

Cost: Free. Online donations requested.

More info: fishsunflowers.com