Sen. Amy Klobuchar said Friday that Tyler Jacob, a Winona man recently taken into custody by Russian forces in Ukraine, has been released.

A release from Klobuchar's office said he "is now safely with his wife and daughter." Klobuchar was sharing more details in a Friday night news conference with Jacob's parents.

"I am grateful that we were able to bring him to safety," Klobuchar said in the press release.

Jacob, 28, went to Ukraine in November where he took a job teaching English to be with his longtime girlfriend, a Ukrainian. The couple married in January and lived in Kherson, a southern port on the Black Sea. The Winona High School graduate stayed in the country even after Russia invaded last month, but he finally decided he should try to get out.

Along with some friends from Turkey, he got on a bus headed for the Turkish border but was detained earlier in March at a checkpoint in Armiansk, a city in the Ukrainian region of Crimea that has been under Russian control since an invasion in 2014.

