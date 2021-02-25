The Minnesota high school wrestling state tournament has a new home this year while the Nordic skiing state meet will now span two days instead of one.

Those details emerged Thursday at a weekly virtual meeting of the Minnesota State High School League and athletic directors and school officials from around the state. The league announced state tournaments plans earlier this month after the restart of winter sports, which had been on hold for six weeks to help minimize COVID-19 virus transmission.

All three classes of the wrestling state tournament will be at St. Michael-Albertville High School. The Class 3A team and individual tournaments will be March 25, with Class 2A holding the same on March 26 followed by Class 1A on March 27.

The tournament typically has been held at Xcel Energy Center, with team championships in all three classes held on one day, followed by two days for the individual championships.

The league also now plans to hold the Nordic skiing state meet on two days at Giants Ridge in Biwabik. The girls' meet will be March 11, with the boys competing on March 12. The Alpine skiing state meet is March 10, also at Giants Ridge.

The skiing state meets kick off five weeks of state tournaments including dance team, boys' swimming and diving, wrestling, gymnastics, girls' and boys' hockey, and girls' and boys' basketball.