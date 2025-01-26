News & Politics

Minnesota woman dies in skydiving incident in Arizona, police say

Police responded to the skydiving center, where the 55-year-old Minnesota woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

By Sarah Ritter

The Minnesota Star Tribune
January 26, 2025 at 10:01PM

A Minnesota woman died on Friday while skydiving in Arizona.

The Eloy Police Department in Arizona and the Federal Aviation Administration are investigating what police have called a “fatal parachuting incident.”

After 4 p.m. on Friday, officers responded to the Skydive Arizona facility in Eloy, which is about 65 miles south of Phoenix, on reports of a parachutist experiencing complications while descending. First responders provided medical care, but the skydiver was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Eloy police.

The skydiver was identified as 55-year-old Ann Wick of Minnesota.

The cause of death is under investigation, police said, adding that the equipment used, procedures and other factors are being reviewed.

The FAA investigates the packing of parachutes and the pilot and aircraft’s flight rules, according to a statement. If the FAA does not find evidence of a regulatory violation, it will defer further investigation to local law enforcement.

Paul Walsh of the Minnesota Star Tribune contributed to this story.

Sarah Ritter

Reporter

Sarah Ritter covers the north metro for the Minnesota Star Tribune.

