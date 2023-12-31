Staff and volunteers at the Wildlife Rehabilitation Center of Minnesota (WRC) had a batty last week of the year when 60 big brown bats arrived at the rescue.

The bats had been hibernating in the roof of a cabin in Miltona, Minn., north of Alexandria, that was being renovated, said Tami Vogel, WRC's executive director.

The man who found them called the WRC to ask how to handle the situation, Vogel said. Removing bats is relatively easy when they're hibernating, but requires some care around the fragile toes they use to hang upside down.

The man also kept them cold, an important step so as not to wake them from hibernation.

As soon as bats awake, they begin to burn fat quickly. Without flying insects to eat, they go hungry and die, even in warmer winters like this one, Vogel said.

One of the big brown bats being cared for at the Wildlife Rehabilitation Center.

The man drove the bats more than two hours to Roseville, where the wildlife rehabilitation center is located, Vogel said.

Staff and volunteers then could do health checks, wake the bats gradually and hand feed them to hibernation weight, then get them into the center's bat hibernaculum (a wine refrigerator outfitted to overwinter bats) to hibernate until spring.

"Basically, what we're doing is cycling through the bats. We're taking them out in batches, fattening them up and then putting them back into hibernation at a hibernation weight," Vogel said. In the spring, the bats will be released again in Miltona.

Big brown bats are native to Minnesota and have an important role in eating pests, including destructive moths. Vogel said that to her, the bat rescue is the perfect feel-good story to end 2023.

"I know bats aren't a favorite of a lot of people, but they have a very important role in our ecological systems," she said. "And when someone makes the time and effort to save bats, it always warms my heart."

The Wildlife Rehabilitation Center has resources for Minnesotans who find bats in their homes at https://wrcmn.org/FAQ.