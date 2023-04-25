Send this article to anyone, no subscription is necessary to view it

The Wild, Marcus Foligno specifically, were penalized in Game 4 for hitting the Stars, who prevailed 3-2 on Sunday at Xcel Energy Center to even the best-of-seven series at 2-2, but don't expect the Wild to tone down the physicality.

"People know that watched the game," coach Dean Evason said Monday before the Wild traveled to Dallas for Game 5 on Tuesday. "That's the way hockey is supposed to be played, especially this time of year. It's supposed to be intensified and ramped up.

"No, we're not going to change the way we play. That's what we believe in. I think everybody does. It was a good hockey game. There wasn't a lot of cheap stuff in that hockey game. They played hard. We played hard. They caught a couple of breaks. We did not."

Foligno was assessed a pair of head-scratching penalties for a gritty style he has displayed throughout Round 1.

First, he was whistled for interference in the second period after colliding with the Stars' Jani Hakanpää behind the net while the puck was near them along the boards.

Later in the third period, Foligno went to check Mason Marchment and connected with Marchment before falling awkwardly in front of the Dallas bench. Foligno was sent to the penalty box for tripping.

During both ensuing power plays, the Stars capitalized, the last goal from Tyler Seguin ending up as the game-winner.

"We're not going to stop playing hard just because of some calls," Evason said. "That's not right. You play the game hard. You play the game right, play physical. That's what you're supposed to do. You're supposed to finish your checks.

"It'd be more frustrating at this point if we were high-sticking and taking undisciplined penalties. We're not. That's not the situation. It's just good, hard, physical hockey, and we'll continue to do that."

After the game, Foligno disputed both penalties and said he didn't receive any further explanation from officials.

The Wild alternate captain is leading the series in hits with 21 to go along with a goal in Game 3.

"I just feel like it's a little bit chintzy right now," Foligno said. "It doesn't make any sense. This is playoff hockey. You go and hit a guy, and it's not illegal. It's clean, and you're getting called to the penalty box. I don't know. I think in that sense maybe they got to them before we did."

Goal-line stop

Before he turned in his first goal of the playoffs during the third period Sunday, John Klingberg prevented Dallas from scoring at the other end.

The defenseman whacked the puck away from the goal line before taking off the other way and wiring a shot behind Stars goalie Jake Oettinger to cut the Wild's deficit to 2-1.

"Just desperation mode to try and save a goal," Klingberg said. "Then I kind of saw that we had an odd-man rush, so I joined the rush."

Wallstedt recalled

The Wild added Jesper Wallstedt to their roster after the 20-year-old Swedish goalie went 18-15-5 with a 2.68 goals-against average and .908 save percentage in 38 games during his rookie season with Iowa in the American Hockey League.

Wallstedt was drafted by the Wild in the first round, 20th overall, in 2021.