Wild clash with Jets in a battle of NHL’s top two teams

For the Wild, four points behind the league-leading Jets, this will be their most anticipated matchup against a division rival since they lost 2-1 to the Stars on Nov. 16.

By Sarah McLellan

The Minnesota Star Tribune
November 25, 2024 at 1:06AM
Wild goaltender Filip Gustavsson comes out of the net to challenge the Jets' Kyle Connor when the two teams met on Oct. 13. Connor scored the winning goal in the Jets' 2-1 overtime victory. The teams meet again Monday night. (Fred Greenslade/The Canadian Press via AP)

The long-standing rivalry between the Wild and Jets has been upgraded to a battle for first place in the NHL.

That’s the race these Central Division foes are in approximately a quarter of the way through the season, jockeying that will make their clash on Monday night at Xcel Energy Center a litmus test for both teams.

“It’s a chance to showcase yourself against the best,” Wild alternate captain Marcus Foligno said.

Since No. 1 Winnipeg has a four-point lead over the second-seeded Wild, the Wild can’t overtake the Jets, but they can climb closer to the top and secure their first statement victory against the division.

In their first meeting on Oct. 13, the Wild lost 2-1 in overtime at Winnipeg, with the Jets scoring the game-winner on the power play. But considering the Wild were finishing off a back-to-back and playing without captain Jared Spurgeon and center Joel Eriksson Ek because of injuries, the performance still ranks as one of their most admirable of the season.

“We thought we kind of got the short end of the stick when we played them on a back-to-back in less than 24 hours,” Foligno said. “I don’t think we played as connected in that game because a little bit of tiredness.”

Since then, Winnipeg continued a historic start, becoming the first team in league history to win 15 of its first 16 games.

This is the longest the Jets (17-4) have sat atop the NHL standings in their history, and they’re thriving because of their offense and defense: Not only has Winnipeg tallied a league-high 85 goals, but only four clubs have given up fewer goals than the 51 the Jets have allowed.

One of those teams is the Wild (50), who was also one of three opponents to push Winnipeg to overtime before the Jets suffered their first regulation loss in their ninth game.

Each squad has also received elite goaltending, with Filip Gustavsson and Winnipeg’s Connor Hellebuyck carrying identical 2.13 goals-against averages to tie for first in the NHL alongside matching .924 save percentages.

For the Wild (13-3-4), this will be their most anticipated matchup against a division rival since they faced the Stars on Nov. 16.

The Wild lost 2-1 to Dallas while again missing key players to injury, and they won’t be at full strength in their rematch vs. the Jets.

Mats Zuccarello remains out after getting hit by a shot on Nov. 14, and it’s unclear if Kirill Kaprizov or Marat Khusnutdinov will be ready to return after both were sidelined for the 4-3 shootout loss at Calgary on Saturday because of lower-body injuries.

Both are considered day-to-day, and it’s believed Kaprizov avoided a serious injury from the unpenalized knee-on-knee hit by the Oilers’ Drake Caggiula during a 5-3 victory at Edmonton on Thursday.

But regardless of who’s in the lineup, what’s at stake won’t change.

“I just like our demeanor,” Wild coach John Hynes said. “Our focus is there. It’s what’s next, what can we control, keeping our energy and mindset in the right place, and that’s what ultimately gives you the opportunity to be successful.”

Sarah McLellan

Minnesota Wild and NHL

Sarah McLellan covers the Wild and NHL. Before joining the Star Tribune in November 2017, she spent five years covering the Coyotes for The Arizona Republic.

