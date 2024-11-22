Kirill Kaprizov gives Wild a scare but returns in victory over Oilers

Officially credited as a 134-foot wrister, the goal was the first shot Fleury faced since his last game two weeks earlier, a 5-2 victory at San Jose on Nov. 7, and it came in another milestone appearance for the future Hall-of-Famer in his final season before retirement: This was Fleury’s 1,030th game, which moved him past Patrick Roy for third all-time among goalies, and he became only the fourth goaltender to make 1,000 starts.