Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Star Tribune's Three Stars

1. Matt Boldy, Wild: The winger picked up a team-high three points.

2. Marcus Foligno, Wild: The winger scored twice to end an 11-game goalless skid.

3. Kirill Kaprizov, Wild: The winger had a power-play goal and assist to push his point streak to seven games.

By the numbers

6 Goals by the Wild, which matched their season high.

10 Players on the Wild who registered at least a point, with six recording multipoint efforts.

28 Saves by goaltender Filip Gustavsson, who has won consecutive games.