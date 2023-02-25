The Wild earned a split on their two-game road trip through the Eastern Conference after falling 2-1 in overtime to the Maple Leafs on Friday at Scotiabank Arena.

That ended the Wild's win streak at four games, but the team is 5-1-2 in its last eight.

Toronto's William Nylander scored the tiebreaker 1 minute, 5 seconds into overtime.

For the second straight game, Brandon Duhaime gave the Wild a first-period lead, his bank shot at 12:10 ringing up as his third goal in the last four games.

Toronto responded at 16:07 when David Kampf one-timed in a behind-the-net feed from Nylander, to set up a staring contest the rest of the way. Neither power play converted, with the Maple Leafs going 0-for-2 and the Wild 0-for-1.

Filip Gustavsson finished with 22 saves, while Ilya Samsonov had 24 stops for Toronto.

The Star Tribune did not send the writer of this article to the game. This was written using a broadcast, interviews and other material.