Wild keep rolling by sinking the Toronto Maple Leafs 2-1 in overtime

Matt Boldy broke away in OT and scored the winning goal, proving that the Wild can even win when Kirill Kaprizov doesn’t get a point.

By Sarah McLellan

The Minnesota Star Tribune
November 4, 2024 at 2:47AM
The Wild's Matt Boldy lifts the puck over the pads of Toronto goaltender Anthony Stolarz for the game-winner Sunday at Xcel Energy Center. (Jeff Wheeler/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Kirill Kaprizov didn’t have any points, a rarity this season, but that didn’t stall the Wild.

They finally shrugged off the Maple Leafs 2-1 in overtime on Sunday night at Xcel Energy Center for their third straight win.

A Matt Boldy breakaway broke a 1-1 tie with 2 minutes, 46 seconds left in overtime.

This was only the second time this season Kaprizov went pointless, and his franchise-record multipoint game streak ended at seven games.

His 21 points are in a three-way tie with Colorado’s Cale Makar and Florida’s Sam Reinhart for the league lead.

Toronto goalie Anthony Stolarz finished with 31 saves, while Filip Gustavsson turned in 27 stops for the Wild; he’s now 6-1-1.

Maple Leafs right wing Ryan Reaves (75) drops Wild right wing Ryan Hartman to ice in the crease in front of Maple Leafs goaltender Anthony Stolarz in the second period. (Jeff Wheeler/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

The Wild (8-1-2) led first, Ryan Hartman deflecting in the puck 10:19 into the first period after a backhander from Frederick Gaudreau hit the post.

But the Wild faded the rest of the period, while the Leafs improved — their pressure culminating in a tying goal on the power play (1-for-2) at 19:08 from William Nylander, who one-timed in an Auston Matthews pass.

Near the end of an even second period, the Wild had a chance to snatch momentum when Toronto’s Oliver Ekman-Larsson was penalized for cross-checking and roughing to give the Wild a four-minute power play. But they whiffed on the opportunity, finishing 0-for-3.

Wild left wing Matt Boldy celebrates after he scored the game-winner in overtime. (Jeff Wheeler/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Sarah McLellan

Minnesota Wild and NHL

Sarah McLellan covers the Wild and NHL. Before joining the Star Tribune in November 2017, she spent five years covering the Coyotes for The Arizona Republic.

