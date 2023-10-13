WILD GAMEDAY

6 p.m. Saturday vs. Toronto at Scotiabank Arena

TV; radio: BSN; 100.3 FM

Stats and analytics: Tap here.

Today's line: Toronto by 1.5.

Pregame reading: Brock Faber scored his first NHL goal in the Wild's 2-0 victory over Florida on Thursday, and Star Tribune columnist Jim Souhan wrote about the rookie defenseman from Maple Grove.

For the fans: The Wild will be in the "Hockey Night in Canada" spotlight, their matchup vs. Toronto featured on the iconic broadcast that originated on radio before airing on TV in the 1950s.

. . .

Opening bell: How do the Wild stack up against a team considered a Stanley Cup contender? They're about to find out. LW Marcus Johansson practiced on Friday after getting clipped with an elbow in the 2-0 win over Florida on Thursday and leaving early. The Wild have one extra skater after calling up D Dakota Mermis from the minors.

Watch him: Leafs C Auston Matthews scored a hat trick in Toronto's season opener and in the process became the fastest U.S.-born player in NHL history to reach 300 goals. Matthews has 302 goals in 482 games, shattering Pat LaFontaine's previous record of 549 games.

Injuries: Wild D Jared Spurgeon (upper body); Leafs D Conor Timmins (lower body) and G Matt Murray (hip).

Forecast: Although the Wild — specifically G Filip Gustavsson — weathered the pressure from Florida, giving up as many quality looks as they did is not a recipe for success against an offense as dynamic as Toronto's. This is the perfect opportunity for the Wild to play a textbook road game by being smart in their own zone and opportunistic at the other end. Staying out of the box is another way to keep Toronto in check; the Leafs capitalized on the power play twice in their first game, a 6-5 shootout win against Montreal.

. . .

