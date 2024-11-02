Kirill Kaprizov’s two late goals make certain Wild overcome Tampa Bay Lightning

In the aftermath of their first power play, the Wild did stuff another puck in the net by Lightning goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy (17 saves), with Marco Rossi converting on a wraparound. But the goal didn’t count since it was the second puck on the ice, a bizarre sequence that was later reviewed to show that Rossi scooped up an errant puck that was sitting behind the Tampa Bay net and not the live puck that both teams had been playing with previously.