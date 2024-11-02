There are veteran hockey hardcores in our midst who remain cranky over the idea that this is the 50th season in modern NHL hockey and Minnesota has yet to claim a Stanley Cup. The North Stars played for the Cup twice as serious underdogs in 26 seasons, and the Wild have reached the conference finals once in 2003 while in their infancy.
Reusse: From the best player in franchise history to a details guy, Wild are showing a sturdy mix
Kirill Kaprizov is better than ever, the second line is loaded, a local hero is in the mix, and tying it all together is Freddy Gaudreau making a return to prominence.
That means when us natural optimists attempt to get worked up by an amazing start to the season — 7-1-2 and fresh off a 5-1-1, 2½-week road trip — that caution will be demanded from the hard-headed hardcores.
There even have been references going back to 2011-12, when Mike Yeo was a rookie big-league coach and the Wild had the most points in the NHL after 30 games: 20-7-3, 43 points on Dec. 10.
Then came the snag: eight straight losses, triggering a four-month run to the finish in which the Wild would have regulation victories in seven of the final 52 games.
Guess what? Leading goal scorers, Dany Heatley and Kyle Brodziak, 22 apiece. Other goal scorers in double figures: Mikko Koivu (12), Devin Setoguchi (19), Matt Cullen (21) and Cal Clutterbuck (15).
All fine gentlemen and representatives of their various countries. OK, Cullen for sure; Clutterbuck was a bit over the top with 103 penalty minutes.
Game 10 of the new season on Friday night at Xcel Energy Center and that mirage way back when must be wiped from all memories.
This team has the best player in franchise history in Kirill Kaprizov. There was considerable evidence of that, with both the first goal and the winning goal (5-3, Wild) with five minutes left.
The Wild was down 1-0 entering the second period. Kaprizov still was on the ice when the team’s No. 2 star, Joel Eriksson Ek, came out for a change.
In a moment, Kaprizov was carrying the puck in from the left, sent it creatively across to Eriksson Ek and the game was tied 1-1 in the first minute of the second period.
There is more to this early momentum for the Wild than a better-than-ever Kaprizov playing big minutes, more than a second line that includes two stars in Eriksson Ek and Matt Boldy, and then local hero Brock Faber in his second season (his second goal Friday) joined with much experience on defense.
There are also rebounds taking place up front, including with Freddy Gaudreau, 31 and his fourth season in Minnesota. He has been moved up to third-line center, after what could be kindly called an off season in 2023-24.
Gaudreau had 19 goals, 19 assists and played in all 82 games in 2022-23. He also had three goals in the playoffs. Last season, his totals were five goals, 10 assists and 67 games. His plus-minus went from plus-10 to minus-23.
Gaudreau was not drafted out of juniors in Canada. It took three seasons with Milwaukee in the minors to get to Nashville for nine games in 2016-17. He scored three goals for the Preds in eight playoff games that season, and then was sent back to Milwaukee for most of the next season.
He was asked about that demotion after a practice.
“One day at a time; that was a long time ago,” Gaudreau said. “I learned a lot all those seasons in Milwaukee. It’s been a good journey.”
Did you get tired of Milwaukee?
“I loved Milwaukee; there are just great people in that organization,” he said. “I also met my wife, Kjersten, there. She’s from here; she was going to school over there.”
Last season … how did you shake it off?
‘’No excuses; it was a tough season for many for many reasons,” Gaudreau said. “You have to battle through it. I feel great now. I take a lot of pride in doing of the details right. I can help the team’s success by doing the details right all over the ice.”
The stars’ star and the detail guys help. Good formula for the St. Paul club so far.
Reusse: From the best player in franchise history to a details guy, Wild are showing a sturdy crew
Kirill Kaprizov is better than ever, the second line is loaded, a local hero is in the mix, and tying it all together is Freddy Gaudreau making a return to prominence.