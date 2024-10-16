“They’re probably trying to make me get a whistle and get a faceoff in our zone,” said Gustavsson, who joined Linus Ullmark as the only Swedish goalies to score in NHL history; Ullmark scored Feb. 25, 2023, with Boston. “They just put it straight in the glove and try and put it down as quick as it could. It laid perfect on the ice, and I just tried to shoot it as hard as I could.”