WILD GAMEDAY

vs. New York Islanders at UBS Arena: 6:30 p.m. Tuesday

TV; radio: BSN; 100.3 FM

Stats and analytics: Tap here.

Pregame viewing: The Wild had an outdoor practice on Sunday — here's a photo gallery from that event.

For the fans: Welcome to a busy week for the Wild: They'll play three games in four nights in New York before coming home for their first Central Division matchup of the season on Sunday vs. Dallas.

. . .

Opening bell: The Wild (4-5-2) finally snapped out of their funk, winning on Saturday for the first time in five games, but can that be the start of a new streak? They still haven't won consecutive games all season, and they've dropped three in a row on the road. This trip begins against the Islanders (5-2-3), who are on a five-game point streak.

Watch him: Wild C Marco Rossi is showing what a difference a year can make. This time last season, Rossi had already been a healthy scratch and was stuck on one assist. Now, he's centering LW Kirill Kaprizov and RW Matt Boldy and has scored in three of his last four games; Rossi's five goals overall rank third on the Wild.

Injuries: Wild RW Frederick Gaudreau (upper body), D Alex Goligoski (lower body) and D Jared Spurgeon (upper body); Islanders D Adam Pelech (lower body). The Wild added Iowa's leading scorer, Nic Petan, as a spare forward for the trip.

Forecast: How the Wild ended their four-game losing skid has to be a confidence booster. The Rangers had won six straight and were averaging more than 30 shots a game, and the Wild limited them to only 18 while dominating possession. If that strategy thwarted the Rangers, it should also work against an Islanders team that doesn't give up much but also doesn't score a ton, either.

. . .

