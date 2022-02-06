LAS VEGAS — Kirill Kaprizov passing off to Chicago's Alex DeBrincat wouldn't have made sense just a few days ago when the Wild was battling against the Blackhawks.

But on Saturday afternoon at the NHL All-Star Game, the combination clicked.

"We didn't score enough," Kaprizov said through a translator.

After shrugging off the Atlantic Division 8-5, the Central Division advanced to the finals of the 3-on-3 tournament before fading 5-3 to the Metropolitan Division at T-Mobile Arena to narrowly miss out on the $1 million prize and officially wrap up the first All-Star appearance for Kaprizov and Wild goaltender Cam Talbot.

"We didn't come away with the money and the win, but it was so much fun and a great experience all around to come here and play with players like Kirill and some of the other special players in this league," Talbot said. "It was a surreal experience for myself and just humbled to be here."

Kaprizov picked up three assists, including two in the Central Division's takedown of the Atlantic, and Talbot fended off 16 of the 22 total shots he faced while splitting both games with Nashville's Juuse Saros.

Philadelphia's Claude Giroux was crowned MVP after scoring three goals and adding an assist.

Two of Giroux's goals came in the title match, with the Metropolitan Division getting there by dispatching the Pacific Division 6-4. This was the third time the Metro has won since the format debuted in 2016, tying the Pacific for most victories.

"It's not a goalie-friendly event, that's for sure," Talbot said. "When you're going out there, you get a warmup in and then you go sit for an hour and then your first shot is a breakaway or something like that. It's not ideal. But it was a ton of fun, and you just try to go out there and make whatever saves you could. I got lucky on a couple, but I'll take them."

Talbot supplied one of the highlights of the event.

In the last minute of his first stint, the 34-year-old clipped a Dylan Larkin shot with his stick before sliding over in time to kick out his left pad and intercept Rasmus Dahlin's attempt at the rebound.

"Just desperation," Talbot said. "It's one of those lucky ones. It looks good on TV, [but] not technically sound."

In front of him, Kaprizov shared the ice with past foes such as DeBrincat and Dallas' Joe Pavelski, who was another recipient of a Kaprizov setup for a goal, and a future one in Winnipeg's Kyle Connor.

He also celebrated with Colorado's Cale Makar, a defenseman who'll be working against the 24-year-old Wild winger and not with him once the regular season restarts.

"They're all great guys," Kaprizov said. "I had a great time spending with them, talking, getting to know them."

A day earlier, both players made an impression in the skills events, where Kaprizov delivered an Alex Ovechkin tribute in the breakaway challenge and Talbot didn't let in any goals during the save streak showdown.

There was still some down time, with Kaprizov walking around Las Vegas while sharing the trip with his parents, Oleg and Natasha.

"It's a phenomenal place to have an All-Star Game at," Kaprizov said. "Everybody including us, the fans, everyone who came over just had a wonderful time I think."

And although the proximity to other players from the Central Division didn't yield any insight into the competition, reigniting these rivalries is what's on deck for Kaprizov and Talbot.

The Wild will report for practice Monday afternoon before resuming the season Tuesday at Winnipeg, the start of a second half that has the team logging its final 41 games in 81 days.

"We didn't get much of a break but come Tuesday, we're going to have to be ready to play again," Talbot said. "It's going to be a sprint to the finish, and you gotta be ready when the puck drops on Tuesday. Everything's business-like again.

"We had fun for the weekend but once we get back, it's right back to business."