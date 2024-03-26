The Wild signed St. Cloud State defenseman Jack Peart to a three-year, entry-level contract that begins next season.

The 20-year-old Peart will leave college after his junior season. He was a second-round pick (54th overall) in 2021.

The 6-foot, 195-pounder had three goals and 11 assists for the Huskies this season and was an all-NCHC second-team selection for the second consecutive year. St. Cloud State did not qualify for the NCAA playoffs.

After his senior season at Grand Rapids High School in 2021, Peart was named Minnesota's Mr. Hockey and won the Reed Larson Award as the state's best senior defenseman, then played for Fargo of the USHL as it reached the league playoff finals.

He was a member of the United States world junior national team that won a bronze medal in 2023 in New Brunswick.

In 109 games at St. Cloud State, Peart had eight goals and 47 assists for 55 points.